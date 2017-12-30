Maxim Group Analysts Give Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) a $9.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ BCLI) opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.21. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.51% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

