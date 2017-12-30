Mattel (MAT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mattel’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Current-quarter and year estimates revisions have also gone down drastically over the past 60 days. The recent Toys "R" Us bankruptcy was a significant drag on the last reported quarter’s revenues and profits and may continue to be so in the near-term. Also, sluggish performance of certain segments and brands along with loss of Disney deal has added to its woes. A challenging retail environment for toys is further hampering the company’s performance. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands — Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price — to drive growth. However, various headwinds to revenue & margin growth remain a major cause of concern.The recent dividend suspension might also not go down well with the investors and in turn hurt the company’s stock-price performance.”

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT ) opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5,272.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.00. Mattel has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $31.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

