Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) opened at $151.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.98 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 5,800 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $856,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.59.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

