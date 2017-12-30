Mark Cola Sells 7,874 Shares of Sigma Labs Inc (SGLB) Stock

Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:SGLB) insider Mark Cola sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $25,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:SGLB) traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 393,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,404. Sigma Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.88.
Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 393.24% and a negative return on equity of 98.15%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Sigma Labs, Inc is a technology company that specializes in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies. The Company’s principal business activities include the development of its In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) suite of technologies and the commercialization of both its IPQA and materials-related suite of technologies, with its focus on three-dimensional printing (3DP) industry.
