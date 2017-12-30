Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. 810,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,005. The company has a market cap of $351.74, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.44. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 822,547 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $6,662,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 39,371 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,684,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 1,918,400 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.