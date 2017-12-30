Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

News articles about Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Bridge Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.1162685707757 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) opened at $5.94 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $48.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (MBC) is a real estate finance company that specializes in originating, servicing and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. The Company offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area.

