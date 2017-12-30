Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ TUSK) opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.58 million. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 135.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 25,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $476,784.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 283.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

