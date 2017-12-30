Media coverage about Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lipocine earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.23736168516 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (LPCN) opened at $3.44 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lipocine (LPCN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.15” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/lipocine-lpcn-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-15.html.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.