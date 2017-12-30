Legacy Reserves (LGCY) Trading 20.3% Higher

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY) shares traded up 20.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 844,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 245,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Legacy Reserves from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $103.46, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.79.
About Legacy Reserves
Legacy Reserves LP (Legacy) is a master limited partnership company. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 72% were natural gas, 28% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 94% were classified as proved developed producing.
