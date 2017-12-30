LCNB Corporation (LCNB) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of LCNB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

LCNB ( NASDAQ LCNB ) opened at $20.45 on Thursday. LCNB has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.41.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Wilson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $38,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,917.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $102,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCNB by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LCNB by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/lcnb-corporation-lcnb-to-post-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-37-per-share-boenning-scattergood-forecasts.html.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiary includes LCNB National Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. Its services include safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier’s checks, utility bill collections, notary public service, mobile banking and other services tailored for both individuals and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.