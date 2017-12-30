Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 49.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 103.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ LANC) opened at $129.21 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $3,603.21, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LANC. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/lancaster-colony-corporation-lanc-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.