Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Knoll worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Knoll by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Knoll by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knoll by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll, Inc. (KNL) opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,136.03, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.07. Knoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.40 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Knoll, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNL shares. TheStreet lowered Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc is a manufacturer of commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes a range of workplace products that address workplace planning paradigms. These products include systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

