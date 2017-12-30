KCAP Financial, Inc. (KCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

KCAP Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. KCAP Financial has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.70.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). KCAP Financial had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. analysts expect that KCAP Financial will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KCAP Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KCAP Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of KCAP Financial in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of KCAP Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

KCAP Financial Company Profile

KCAP Financial, Inc is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company has approximately three principal areas of investments. First, the Company originates, structures and invests in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately-held middle market companies (the debt securities portfolio).

