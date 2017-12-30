Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.80. 413,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,987. The firm has a market cap of $333.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.82. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc (Kandi) is focused on the development of pure electric vehicle (EV) products and manufacturing electric vehicle’s parts. The Company’s business operations are the design, development, manufacturing and commercialization of electric vehicles, electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles, which are distributed in China and global markets.

