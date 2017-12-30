JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,513 Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of SemGroup worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SemGroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,429,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SemGroup by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SemGroup by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,978,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,407,000 after purchasing an additional 644,392 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SemGroup by 28.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,152,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 704,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SemGroup by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,559,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 483,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SemGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

SemGroup Corp ( NYSE:SEMG ) opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,360.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 2.04. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -2,250.00%.

