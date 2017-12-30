JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.76% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 37,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT ) opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.09%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 316,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,814.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,134.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,815 shares of company stock valued at $346,990. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-holdings-in-hersha-hospitality-trust-ht.html.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of July 20, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.