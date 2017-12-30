JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 408,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.77% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 310,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 94,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 419.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 522,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 336.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 447,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alafi Capital Co Llc purchased 258,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,000,007.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,275,685. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lerner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,090.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $410,693. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) opened at $14.48 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 28,038.35%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 675.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc (ITI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system (CNS).

