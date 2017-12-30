JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 517.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,683 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,767.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,794,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,950 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374,001.75, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $214,014.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

