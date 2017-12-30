JMP Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $271.19.

Shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE ESS) opened at $241.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15,908.98, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $218.41 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 166 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $42,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $85,887.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,882 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 345.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 75.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

