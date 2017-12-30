Jmp Group Llc Acquires 5,675 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $61,914.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 14,750 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $161,070.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 5,904 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $64,589.76.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 300 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 38,841 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $417,540.75.

On Friday, December 1st, Jmp Group Llc acquired 60,446 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $649,794.50.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) opened at $10.96 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is currently 287.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

