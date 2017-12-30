Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 96,000 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36,819.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southern Copper Corp has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $47.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

