Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.89 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $117.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $16,100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $619,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at $100.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,920.00, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 306.93%.

SL Green Realty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

