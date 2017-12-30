istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,806,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,640,303.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 24,031 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $426,069.63.

On Friday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 24,047 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $426,834.25.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,937 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $197,740.96.

On Monday, December 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $181,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 17,749 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $319,659.49.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 12,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $232,320.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,436 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $400,033.88.

On Friday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 19,962 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $357,319.80.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 21,900 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $391,134.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 21,075 shares of istar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $379,771.50.

Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,365. The company has a market capitalization of $895.65, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.26. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

istar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 332.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 529,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 407,069 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the second quarter valued at about $4,188,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of istar in the third quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 62.8% in the third quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 318,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. ValuEngine raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut istar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of istar in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About istar

iStar Inc finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its integrated investment platform. The Company’s four business segments are Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance portfolio consists of senior and mezzanine real estate loans that may be either fixed-rate or variable-rate.

