Investors Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $99.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.35 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.50) for the day and closed at $72.48

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $94,678.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $6,054,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

