Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income (IPE) traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 82.47 ($1.10). The company had a trading volume of 80,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 and a PE ratio of 1,030.88. Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income has a one year low of GBX 76.50 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 84.15 ($1.13).
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Company Profile
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended, diversified investment company. The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximize total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds.
