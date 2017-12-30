Intermolecular (IMI) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intermolecular earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.9733409601333 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Intermolecular (IMI) opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Intermolecular has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Intermolecular, Inc provides thin film solutions. The Company’s high productivity combinatorial (HPC) platform, which consists of its tempus processing tools, its automated characterization methods, and its Informatics analysis software, is purpose-built for research and development (R&D) using combinatorial process systems.

