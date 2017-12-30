Intel Co. (INTC) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Intel Co. ( INTC ) opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $216,309.61, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,424 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $66,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock worth $68,196,589. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

