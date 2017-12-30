ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
INSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insys Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.
Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ INSY) opened at $9.62 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $631.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.81.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/insys-therapeutics-insy-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.
Insys Therapeutics Company Profile
Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.
Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.