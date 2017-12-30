Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

INSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insys Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insys Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ INSY) opened at $9.62 on Friday. Insys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $631.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insys Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

