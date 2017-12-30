Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMMY) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Imprimis Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Imprimis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 5.97, suggesting that their average share price is 497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Competitors 893 3287 11783 235 2.70

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Imprimis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $19.94 million -$19.08 million -1.85 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 64.53

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -60.71% -264.98% -57.30% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,229.27% -213.46% -38.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals peers beat Imprimis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment. The Company, through its Imprimis Cares program, owns, markets and dispenses a portfolio of compounded therapeutic in several therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, urology, otolaryngology and infectious diseases. The Company is also developing Custom Compounding Choice business, which is focused on developing and dispensing a portfolio of non-proprietary compounded drugs for humans and animals in therapeutic areas that may be overlooked by commercial pharmaceutical companies. The Company also offers customizable compounding products that consist of sterile injectable and non-sterile integrative medicine therapies that are used in various therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.