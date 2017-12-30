IF Bancorp (IROQ) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IF Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.0625143323746 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) opened at $19.66 on Friday. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $76.81, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.22.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (Iroquois Federal). The Company is primarily engaged in the business of directing, planning and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal. Iroquois Federal is a federally chartered savings association.

