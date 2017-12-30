ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “ICICI Bank’s shares on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past twelve months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities driven by increased dependence on domestic loans. Also, its efforts to shift its funding to low-cost deposits from wholesale term deposits is likely to help improve its funding profile and further support net interest margin. However, mounting expenses due to continued investment in franchise and digital expansion efforts will likely hurt the company’s bottom line. Also, deteriorating asset quality continues to be a major near term concern.”

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ICICI Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ICICI Bank ( IBN ) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. 2,259,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $31,233.75, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ICICI Bank (IBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/icici-bank-ibn-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.