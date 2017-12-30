Hutner Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,677 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,839 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Inc (MO) opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135,996.69, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

