Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 114,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.96. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million. analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Secor sold 8,803 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $240,057.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,690.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,046 shares of company stock worth $2,072,323. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/horizon-bancorp-hbnc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-4th.html.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.