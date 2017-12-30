Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Receives News Impact Score of 0.17

Media stories about Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hope Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4481985819452 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 394,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,801. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,470.00, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other news, EVP David Lee Song sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,614. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

