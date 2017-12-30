Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.8% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $191.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The company has a market cap of $222,094.19, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $191.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 284.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

WARNING: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-sold-by-calamos-wealth-management-llc.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.