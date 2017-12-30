HL Financial Services LLC Has $137.07 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.6% of HL Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HL Financial Services LLC owned 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $137,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Instinet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) opened at $53.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $89,728.68, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

