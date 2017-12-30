Himax Technologies (HIMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 4,036,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,783.00, a P/E ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,940,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 792,968 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

