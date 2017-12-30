Herman Miller (MLHR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MLHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Herman Miller (MLHR) opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2,373.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 10,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $384,802.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $495,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,437.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $1,313,432. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Herman Miller by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Herman Miller by 15.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Herman Miller by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 31.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,871,000 after purchasing an additional 375,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

