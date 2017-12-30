Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) SVP Thomas Harms Sells 8,532 Shares

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) SVP Thomas Harms sold 8,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $584,356.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $67.72. 614,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,844. The firm has a market cap of $5,972.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 176.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Herbalife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

