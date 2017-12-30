Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377,617.25, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

