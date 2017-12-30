Heat Biologics (HTBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,455,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 608,261 shares.The stock last traded at $0.41 and had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Griffin Securities started coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 149.69% and a negative net margin of 1,184.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of Heat Biologics worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT).

