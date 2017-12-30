Head-To-Head Survey: WPX Energy (WPX) & FX Energy (FXEN)

WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) and FX Energy (NASDAQ:FXEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and FX Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $693.00 million 8.08 -$601.00 million ($0.48) -29.31 FX Energy N/A N/A N/A ($1.13) N/A

FX Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPX Energy. WPX Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FX Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of WPX Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WPX Energy and FX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 2 15 0 2.88 FX Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.79, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and FX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -12.65% -5.20% -2.54% FX Energy -46.14% -120.44% -14.27%

Summary

WPX Energy beats FX Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States. It is focused on exploiting, developing and growing its oil positions in the Delaware (a subset of the Permian Basin) and San Juan Basins in the southwestern United States and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 642 wells in the Delaware Basin and also owned interests in 783 wells operated by others. As of December 31, 2016, it held approximately 98,000 acres in the Delaware Basin, with operations located in Eddy, Lea and Chaves Counties in New Mexico and Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler Counties in Texas. Its activity in the Delaware Basin is focused on the Wolfcamp Shale formation, the Bone Spring interval and the Delaware sand interval.

About FX Energy

FX Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with production, development, and exploration activities in Poland. The Company also has oil production and oilfield service activities in the United States. Its two operating segments include exploration and production (E&P) segment in Poland and the United States, and the oilfield services segment in the United States. It holds oil and gas exploration rights in Poland in various separately designated project areas encompassing approximately 1.8 million gross acres. It holds interests in approximately 1.3 million net acres throughout Poland. Its activities in Poland are conducted in various project areas: Fences, Edge and Warsaw South. Its drilling activities are focused primarily on the core Fences area. The Fences concession area encompasses 853,000 gross acres (3,450 square kilometers) in western Poland’s Permian Basin.

