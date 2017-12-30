Head to Head Survey: Gafisa (GFA) and Its Rivals

Gafisa (NYSE: GFA) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations – NEC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gafisa to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gafisa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa -195.79% -34.52% -11.97% Gafisa Competitors -4.00% -14.53% -1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gafisa and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $263.80 million -$333.60 million -0.63 Gafisa Competitors $63.81 million -$56.41 million 264.17

Gafisa has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Gafisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Gafisa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations – NEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations – NEC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gafisa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 2 0 0 0 1.00 Gafisa Competitors 12 35 145 4 2.72

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations – NEC” companies have a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Gafisa’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gafisa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Gafisa competitors beat Gafisa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities. In addition, it provides construction services to third parties on certain developments in the Gafisa segment where it retains an equity interest. Its real estate business activities include developments for sale of residential units, land subdivisions and commercial buildings; construction services, and sale of units through its brokerage subsidiaries, Gafisa Vendas Intermediacao Imobiliaria Ltda and Gafisa Vendas in Rio de Janeiro, jointly referred to as Gafisa Vendas.

