Head-To-Head Contrast: American Superconductor (AMSC) versus NL Industries (NL)

NL Industries (NYSE: NL) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) are both small-cap electrical components & equipment – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NL Industries and American Superconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Superconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83

NL Industries currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. American Superconductor has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given American Superconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than NL Industries.

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries 67.61% 33.69% 17.82% American Superconductor -50.90% -58.10% -34.66%

Volatility and Risk

NL Industries has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NL Industries and American Superconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $108.90 million 6.38 $15.32 million $1.57 9.08 American Superconductor $75.19 million 1.01 -$27.37 million ($1.99) -1.82

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. American Superconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NL Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of NL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NL Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of American Superconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NL Industries beats American Superconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc. (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment. Kronos is a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), a base industrial product used in imparting whiteness, brightness and opacity to a range of customer applications and end use markets, including coatings, plastics, paper, inks, food, cosmetics, and other industrial and consumer products. Kronos has production facilities in Europe and North America.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is a provider of megawatt-scale solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wind and Grid. Through the Company’s Windtec Solutions brand, the Wind business segment enables manufacturers to field wind turbines. Through the Company’s Gridtec Solutions, the Grid business segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit and distribute power. AMSC supplies power electronics and control systems, licenses its engineered wind turbine designs and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. The Company provides a range of power electronics and software-based control systems. AMSC provides transmission planning services that enable it to identify power grid congestion and other risks. The Company also sells grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems.

