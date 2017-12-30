Head-To-Head Comparison: Federal-Mogul (FDML) and Its Rivals

Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ: FDML) is one of 23 public companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Federal-Mogul to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Federal-Mogul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.1% of Federal-Mogul shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal-Mogul and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal-Mogul 0.31% 16.56% 2.17% Federal-Mogul Competitors -132.75% -49.34% -4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal-Mogul and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Federal-Mogul N/A N/A 20.37 Federal-Mogul Competitors $6.21 billion $355.92 million 148.30

Federal-Mogul’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Federal-Mogul. Federal-Mogul is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal-Mogul and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal-Mogul 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal-Mogul Competitors 138 863 1302 31 2.53

As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Federal-Mogul’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal-Mogul has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Federal-Mogul beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket. As of December 31, 2012, the Company had OEM products included on more than 300 global vehicle platforms and more than 700 global powertrains used in light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. The Company offers brands, OE replacement and premium products for all aftermarket customers.

