Head to Head Analysis: SciQuest (SQI) & Paylocity (PCTY)

SciQuest (NASDAQ: SQI) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both software – nec companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SciQuest and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciQuest 3.93% 2.23% 1.59% Paylocity 3.11% 7.98% 0.93%

59.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciQuest and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciQuest N/A N/A N/A $0.11 161.36 Paylocity $300.01 million 8.26 $6.71 million $0.18 262.00

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than SciQuest. SciQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SciQuest has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SciQuest and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 5 9 0 2.64

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $52.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than SciQuest.

Summary

Paylocity beats SciQuest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciQuest Company Profile

SciQuest, Inc. is a United States-based public provider of spend management solutions. The Company’s offers a range of solutions, such as Spend Director, Spend Radar, Sourcing Director, Advanced Sourcing Optimizer, Total Contract Manager, Total Supplier Manager, Enterprise Reagent Manager, Accounts Payable Director, Supplier Network and Portfolio Savings Manager. Its Spend Director is an e-procurement software, which allows users’ to integrate and automate processes, suppliers, compliance and workflows. Its Portfolio Savings Manager is a cloud-based savings management software that integrates project forecasting, initiative approval workflows and real-time savings. Its chemical inventory management software, Enterprise Reagent Manager (ERM), allows scientific staff in the organization to find, source and track commercial and proprietary chemicals, reagents and lab supplies. Its Total Contract Manager is a Contract Lifecycle Management solution that offers real-time updates.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture. The cloud-based platform features a suite of unified payroll and HCM applications. The Company, through cloud-based platform, offers various products, which include Paylocity Web Pay, Paylocity HR, Paylocity Affordable Care Act Enhanced, Paylocity Impressions, Performance Management, Self-Service HR Portals, Paylocity Recruiting, Paylocity Web Time, Paylocity Web Onboarding, and Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, Powered by bswift. The multi-tenant software platform is configurable and includes a unified suite of payroll and HCM applications, such as time and labor tracking, benefits and talent management.

