GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 930 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,494,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 75.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $317.36 per share, with a total value of $9,520,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc ( NASDAQ:BIIB ) opened at $318.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $348.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,742.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

