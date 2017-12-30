GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 315,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

CrossAmerica Partners LP ( CAPL ) opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.44, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 355.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.80.

CrossAmerica Partners Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The wholesale segment is engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, Dunne Manning Stores LLC (DMS), CST Brands, Inc and subsidiaries (CST) and company operated retail sites.

