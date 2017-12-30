Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Gray Television worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,870,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gray Television by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,301 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $8,728,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth $6,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 336,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 97,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $1,655,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE GTN) opened at $16.75 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1,513.99, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

