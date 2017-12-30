Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Position Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Government Properties Income Trust worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 94,767 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,028 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1,852.05, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Government Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

